Gabbard Was the Only Representative to Vote ‘Present’ on Impeachment Vote

As the House made history voting for just the third time to impeach a president, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) was one of the few Democratic representatives to break ranks on impeachment.

On Wednesday, Gabbard voted “present: for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

A house divided cannot stand. Sadly, our nation is terribly divided. My vote today is a vote for much needed reconciliation and hope that together we can heal our country to usher in a bright future for the American people, our country, and our nation. #Impeachment #TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/BJddNuhkk7 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019

In a video posted on Twitter after the vote, Gabbard explained her decision, saying, "I could not in good conscience vote either 'Yes' or 'No.'"