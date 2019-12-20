Gabbard Was the Only Representative to Vote ‘Present’ on Impeachment Vote

As the House made history voting for just the third time to impeach a president, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) was one of the few Democratic representatives to break ranks on impeachment.

On Wednesday, Gabbard voted “present: for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a video posted on Twitter after the vote, Gabbard explained her decision, saying, “I could not in good conscience vote either ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’” – READ MORE

