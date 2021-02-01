Gabbard: Pelosi’s ‘enemy is within the House’ claim is like ‘match into a tinderbox’

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is essentially playing with fire with her recent “enemy is within” remarks.

Pelosi told reporters she thinks Congress will need to provide money “for more security for members, when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about.”

The comments were a reaction to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and subsequent security measures to protect lawmakers.

Asked to clarify what she meant, Pelosi said, “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

During an appearance Friday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Gabbard — a Democrat who decided not to seek reelection to the House when she ran for president in 2020 — said it was “incredibly dangerous” for Pelosi to speak like that when the country is “on edge” and divided.

“This kind of broad, inflammatory rhetoric is like throwing a match into the tinderbox,” she said.

“What Speaker Pelosi is talking about is a very serious thing. If there is evidence to back what she is saying … is true, this is a legal issue for law enforcement.” – READ MORE

