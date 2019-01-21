Gabbard blasts Trump for televised proposal to end shutdown; says negotiations ‘shouldn’t be done on television’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, slammed President Trump on Sunday for his televised announcement the previous day offering temporary protected status to immigrants who’ve entered the country illegally in exchange for border wall funding.

Gabbard, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, said that the negotiations to end the ongoing partial government shutdown “shouldn’t be done on television” and added that “partisan politics” has taken over the talks to re-open the government.

“Both sides have completely hardened their positions and are unwilling to come together to work out the differences,” she said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Despite her criticism of “partisan politics,” Gabbard added that she is unwilling to entertain President Trump’s current offer.

Trump's offer – which extends temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally and for those who fled disaster zones if the Democrats vote in favor of $5.7 billion for the wall he seeks between the U.S. and Mexico – has been widely panned by Democrats.