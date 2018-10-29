GAB DROPPED BY HOST, PAYMENT SERVICES AFTER PITTSBURGH SHOOTER’S PROFILE SURFACES

Social network service Gab has been banned from using PayPal after the anti-Semitic profile of the man suspected of gunning down multiple people at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning gained attention.

Shortly after Robert Bowers’ anti-Semitic rants began to circulate online, PayPal sent the social networking site notice that it would be “terminating” its current relationship. PayPal offered no explanation to Gab for the decision, other than referencing PayPal’s right to make such a decision.

However, in a statement to The Verge, PayPal said: “The company is diligent in performing reviews and taking account actions. When a site is explicitly allowing the perpetuation of hate, violence or discriminatory intolerance, we take immediate and decisive action.”

Hours later, Gab received notice from its hosting provider, Joyent, that it too would be cutting ties with the company. Joyent informed Gab that services will be suspended effective Monday morning, a decision that Gab said will cause the site to be down for weeks. Gab informed users that it is currently “working on solutions” to keep the site active.

Payment processing company Stripe followed soon after, suspending Gab’s account pending an “investigation.” Stripe claims that Gab failed to provide “sufficient evidence that Gab actually prevents violations of our policies in your Gab Pro service, or any other portion of your service that relies on Stripe for monetization.”- READ MORE