Gab Addresses Social Media Posts Likely by Synagogue Killer

\Free Speech Social Media Platform Gab Has Issued A Statement About The Account Believed To Belong To The Man Behind The Shooting Today At A Synagogue In Pittsburgh.

Gab, the free-speech centered social media platform, has issued a statement on Robert Bowers, the man believed to be behind a shooting today in a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Bowers was believed to have had an account on Gab where he posted anti-semitic and anti-Trump comments.

In one anti-Trump post, Bowers said, “Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist.”

Although Bowers posted a number of anti-semitic sentiments, he did not appear to make any direct threats on the platform, although one post relating to the American non-profit HIAS appears to be an oblique threat. In the post, Bowers stated: “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Gab has now published a Medium post with a full statement on Bowers. “Gab.com’s policy on terrorism and violence have always been very clear: we a have zero tolerance for it,” the Medium post states. “Gab unequivocally disavows and condemns all acts of terrorism and violence. This has always been our policy. We are saddened and disgusted by the news of violence in Pittsburgh and are keeping the families and friends of all victims in our thoughts and prayers.” – READ MORE