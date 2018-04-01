Politics TV
GA Teacher Assigns Students to Write Letters to Lawmakers Pushing for Gun Control (VIDEO)
WATCH:
The parent of a child whose teacher asked his students to pen letters asking Congress to enact stricter gun laws urged parents to “be vigilant” regarding what their children are taught and told.
According to a Blue Lives Matter report, the assignment from seventh-grade teacher Corey Sanders asked students “to pressure lawmakers to have stricter gun laws in the United States.”
William Lee, who is also a police officer, said on “Fox and Friends” Friday that he wouldn’t have found out about the issue had he not asked what his son learned in school. – READ MORE
