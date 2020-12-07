GA Secretary Of State Confirms Group Linked To Stacey Abrams Tried To ‘Register His Deceased Son’

Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State in Georgia, has launched an investigation into various Democrat-linked groups after one of them that was linked to Stacey Abrams tried to register his deceased son to vote before the state’s runoff election on January 5.

Raffensperger has launched an investigation into Abrams’ New Georgia Project as well as various other third-party voting groups after hers tried to register his dead son to vote.

“Here’s something that came to my house yesterday, we got three of them, all from the same organization and it’s to my son Brenton J. Raffensperger who passed away two years ago,” he said.

This is what led to Raffensperger deciding that an investigation is necessary.

“I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said. “The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance. We have received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state. I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections.” – READ MORE

