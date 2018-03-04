GA Lt. Gov. on Denying Delta a Tax Cut: ‘Conservatives Are Tired of Being Kicked Around’ (VIDEO)

Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Casey Cagle (R) said Saturday that “conservatives are tired of being kicked around” when asked to defend his push to halt consideration of a sizeable tax cut for Delta Airlines.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, Atlanta-based Delta’s CEO Edward Bastian decided to cut the company’s ties with the National Rifle Association by ending a discount program for NRA members.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

Cagle maintained that Georgia has a “long record” of being a good home for Delta, noting that his work in the state legislature at the time helped the airline through its bankruptcy.

He noted that Bastian later added that he is “pro-Second Amendment,” which Cagle called a “step in the right direction.”

Neil Cavuto challenged Cagle on whether his decision was an example of government interfering in the free market.

“Conservatives are tired of being kicked around,” Cagle said, adding that the Peach State is “the number one state to do business in.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *