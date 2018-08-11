‘FUTURE OF THE DEMOCRATS’: RNC Mocks Ocasio-Cortez In Ad (VIDEO)

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a hilarious video on Friday mocking Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over many of her recent interviews, highlighting that she has been designated by the head of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as being “the future of the Democratic party.”

The ad shows Ocasio-Cortez, who won the Democratic nomination in New York’s 14th congressional district in June, making numerous ridiculous or flat-out false statements about a wide-ranging number of issues.- READ MORE

Speaking with host Jon Lovett on Pod Save America, New York Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked for details as to how America would pay for her socialist dreams, such as universal healthcare and free college tuition. Although she spouted for roughly two minutes, the answer Ocasio-Cortez offered was this: she has no idea.

Lovett prompted the descent into puffery and sound and fury signifying nothing by stating:

We don’t talk about what defense costs; we’re about to hit a trillion dollars in debt because of the corporate tax cuts; yet when we talk about pre-K, healthcare, college, suddenly it’s unrealistic because of the cost. And it’s not just bad faith Republicans that make that argument; you hear it from Democrats as well. What’s your response to that?

“But how are you going to pay for it?”@Ocasio2018 responds: pic.twitter.com/tRvqkXYfIN — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 7, 2018

She continued, “It’s that we… you know they say, ‘How are you going to pay for it?’ as though they haven’t used those same ways to pay for unlimited wars, to pay for trillion dollar tax cuts and tax cut extensions. They use these mechanisms to pay for these things all the time.”- READ MORE

