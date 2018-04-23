Fusion GPS Founders: ‘Put Aside Russia Collusion’

Fusion Gps Founders Peter Fritsch And Glenn R. Simpson Urge The Public To Set Aside The “russia Collusion” Theory And To Focus Instead On President Donald Trump’s Business Practices, Which They Say Could Have Aided Global Money-laundering.

In an op-ed published this weekend in the New York Times, Frisch and Simpson write: Put aside Russian collusion for a moment. Press pause on possible presidential obstruction of justice. Forget Stormy Daniels. The most significant recent development involving the president may be that the special counsel, Robert Mueller, has subpoenaed Trump Organization business records as part of his inquiry into Russian interference in the presidential election.

Also, Simpson NYT piece — put aside collusion, put aside obstruction — good example of Trump-Russia investigation moving into ‘by any means necessary’ phase. https://t.co/J3VtjTIJXe pic.twitter.com/IxYGGoD9AA — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 22, 2018

Those documents — and records recently seized by the F.B.I. from the president’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen — might answer a question raised by the president’s critics: Have certain real estate investors used Trump-branded properties to launder the proceeds of criminal activity around the world? – READ MORE

