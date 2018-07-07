Fury as feminist activist says she’s ‘confused’ seeing black man with pro-NRA and Tea Party bumper stickers

An activist author ignited a social media firestorm on Thursday after saying she was left “very confused” seeing a black man with a pro-NRA and Tea Party bumper sticker on his car.

Kimberley Johnson, a feminist contributor to HuffPost and the spokeswoman for the national advocacy group We Are Woman, was slammed for questioning why a black person would not embrace progressive politics.

“Out on the road the other day I saw an affluent black man driving a BMW with two bumper-stickers. One was pro-NRA and the other one was a Tea Party sticker that read, ‘Don’t tread on me,’” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “This left me very confused.”

“One of the most racist things ever are people who think black people MUST all think alike and vote for the same party,” tweeted journalist Jason Howerton.

Johnson attempted to defend her tweet, saying she was merely “confused” and didn’t mean to tell black Americans who they should support. “It’s not about skin tone. It’s about people voting against their own interests. The same can be said for anyone who isn’t rich and white,” she wrote in one tweet.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1