Furious Trump Says Democrats ‘Laugh Like Hell’ Over Kavanaugh Debacle

In a fiery press conference, President Trump on Wednesday blasted Democrats for “destroying a man’s reputation” and said Democrats are gleeful over the debacle concerning his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

“Schumer and his buddies are all laughing,” Trump said of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Democrats. “They’ve destroyed a man’s reputation, and they want to destroy it even more. They know it’s a big, fat con job. I guarantee you they laugh like hell at what they pulled off on you and the public. They laugh like hell,” the president said.

“Laughing, how they fooled you all,” Trump said to reporters.

“And they want to destroy [his life] even more. And I think people are going to see that in the mid terms. What they have done to this family, what they have done to these children. These beautiful children of his. And what they have done to his wife,” Trump said. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE