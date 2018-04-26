Security
Fundraiser for Waffle House hero raises $100K in less than a day
A fundraiser for the man being hailed as a hero in the Nashville Waffle House shooting has raised more than $100,000 in less than 24 hours.
Reporter Yashar Ali started the GoFundMe for James Shaw Jr., who wrestled the gun away from the shooter during Sunday’s incident.
As of 9 p.m., just 21 hours after Ali started the fundraiser, it had raised $105,072.
“I normally don’t get involved directly in these matters, but James’ grace has inspired me to start this page to give him the support I feel he deserves,” Ali wrote on the page.- READ MORE
TheHill