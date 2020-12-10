Fulton County Commission Accepted $6.3 Million Grant from Zuckerberg-Funded ‘Safe Elections’ Project with No Public Discussion

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to accept a $6.3 million grant from the Mark-Zuckerberg funded Center for Technology and Civic Life “Safe Elections” project at a September 2, 2020 board meeting. It proceeded without asking a single question about the name of the group providing the funding, the origin of the funding, or the details of what the funding would be used for.

As Breitbart News reported, a significant chain of custody security concerns surround absentee ballots deposited in the 300 drop boxes across the state approved by the Georgia State Election Board.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said it had no idea how many of the 1.3 million absentee ballots (out of five million total votes cast) counted in the 2020 general presidential election were delivered by drop boxes vs. delivered by the mail.

According to the most recent vote tallies Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.

In Fulton County, Biden received 381,144 votes compared to Donald Trump’s 137,240. Of the 523,000 total votes cast, Fulton County says 59,143 were Election Day votes, 146.994 were Absentee by Mail , 314,985 were Advanced Voting Votes, and 3.537 were Provisional Votes. – READ MORE

