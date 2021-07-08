Fully vaccinated veteran hospitalized after being diagnosed with Delta variant

A 73-year-old veteran in Pennsylvania, who is fully vaccinated, is currently hospitalized after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 Delta variant, a report said.

Joe Pucci started to exhibit symptoms last month and, as his condition worsened, visited the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, according to WPXI.

He told the station that he did not believe he would survive. His family said that he has some underlying health issues, like diabetes. His daughter said doctors indicated that Pucci would not be alive if not for early treatment. Pucci also credits being vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated and if you think you’re sick, don’t hesitate to go to the emergency room because they will help you like how they helped me,” he told the station. – READ MORE

