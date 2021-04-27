Fully open Texas and Florida reporting fewer COVID cases than Democrat-led Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York

Republican-led states including Texas and Florida are reporting fewer coronavirus cases than Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York — all of which are led by prominent Democrats who refuse to roll back COVID-19 regulations and statewide mask mandates, according to CDC data.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was widely criticized by the left after he completely reversed the state’s mandate on March 10 and fully reopened his state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was also accused of endangering Florida residents when he allowed businesses to fully reopen in September without a mask mandate in place.

While both states managed to keep case positivity rates down and begin the long road to economic recovery, Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan — who are still bound to ongoing restrictions — have led the daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

Together, New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey accounted for 44% of all new infections between March 29 and April 4 with about 197,500 cases out of around 452,000 seen nationwide, data from John Hopkins University show.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Michigan has faced worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 positivity rates in recent weeks. The state reported 390.2 cases of the virus per 100,000 in the last seven days. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has laid blame on spring break travelers going to Florida, urged residents returning from the Sunshine State to work from home for a week or have their children learn remotely for a week.- READ MORE

