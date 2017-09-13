Full SCOTUS Keeps Trump Travel Ban in Place Till October

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At least four more Supreme Court Justices signed on to Justice Anthony Kennedy’s stay of the Ninth and Fourth Circuits Tuesday, keeping President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from six Muslim-majority countries in place until the final case is heard this October.

On Monday, Justice Kennedy issued a stay at the request of the Department of Justice, blocking a preliminary injunction previously upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. That court, refusing to upset the ruling of federal District Judge Derrick Watson, sought to prevent the federal government from excluding “grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of persons in United States” from the countries covered in the ban. Tuesday, at least five Justices agreed to stay the injunction but offered no further reasoning.

DOJ spokesman Ian Prior expressed his department’s pleasure with this development in the case, telling Breitbart News, “We are pleased that the Supreme Court has allowed the government to keep in place the protections for the Nation’s safety and security provided by the Executive Order. We look forward to full argument on October 10th.” – READ MORE