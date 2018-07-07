Politics TV
FS1’s Broussard: The Most ‘Woke’ Thing a Black Man Can Do Is Get Married, Raise ‘Strong, Intelligent Black Kids’ (VIDEO)
Chris Broussard advises NBA rookie Lonnie Walker on how to be really woke rather than disavowing the 4th of July. @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/ppj9eemzjT
— Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 6, 2018
Thursday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” NBA analyst Chris Broussard reacted to San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV saying in a now-deleted tweet he “will never celebrate 4th of July.”
Instead of disparaging the rookie for his “misguided” tweet, Broussard said Walker could show how “woke” he is by raising a strong family and using his wealth and influence to improve opportunities for black people. – READ MORE
