‘Frozen’ actor rips Trump banner away from audience member, says he won’t apologize (VIDEO)

Timothy R. Hughes, a cast member of the hit Broadway musical Frozen, refused to apologize after he was seen grabbing a pro-Trump sign from someone who held it up in the audience on Wednesday.

The cast was taking the stage for a curtain call when someone in the crowd displayed a sign that read “Trump 2020,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In response, Hughes, who portrays the character Pabbie in the Disney musical, grabbed it from the audience member’s grasp and threw it off stage.

The actor later shared a short clip of the moment on Instagram, insisting that he would “not apologize” for his behavior toward “the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform.” – READ MORE

MSNBC co-anchors Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi expressed revulsion and fascination on Thursday at the idea people may support President Donald Trump because it would help their pocketbooks or they agreed with his policies on guns and abortion.

Interviewing left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer, Ruhle fretted that in spite of Trump’s boorishness and dishonesty, “a lot of people vote pretty selfishly.”

“While we could find or do find the president’s constant lying or lawlessness or reprehensible behavior morally unacceptable, a lot of people vote pretty selfishly, and they say, ‘What’s going to give me more money in my pockets?'” Ruhle said to Steyer, who has long sought Trump’s impeachment.- READ MORE