From Europe, Trump Drops Anvil onto the Heads of FBI’s Romeo & Juliet

FBI’s Romeo & Juliet just can’t run away and be happily ever after.

Their extramarital romance is simply cursed.

“Ex-FBI LAYER Lisa Page today defied a House of Representatives issued Subpoena to testify before Congress! Wow, but is anybody really surprised! Together with her lover, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, she worked on the Rigged Witch Hunt, perhaps the most tainted and corrupt case EVER!” — President Trump.

