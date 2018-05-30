FRIENDS NO MORE? Chelsea Clinton Slams Ivanka Trump

In an interview published on Saturday, former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton took a swipe at eldest Trump daughter and Trump administration advisor Ivanka Trump, adding credence to rumors that their longstanding friendship has crumbled post-election.

The knock against Ivanka came when Guardian reporter Decca Aitkenhead askedChelsea if the current First Daughter is “complicit” for doing “her father’s grotesque bidding.”

“We are meeting two days after a smiling Ivanka Trump opened the US embassy in Jerusalem, as dozens of Palestinians were massacred,” prompted Aitkenhead. “I ask if Clinton feels any sympathy for the first daughter, obliged to do her father’s grotesque bidding, or considers her complicit.”

While (unconvincingly) maintaining that the two are still friends — though they admittedly have not talked in a “long time” — Chelsea smacked Ivanka for not speaking out against some of President Donald Trump’s policies as Chelsea apparently did with her own mother, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“She’s an adult,” Chelsea answered. “She can make the choices for herself. We are responsible for our choices.” – READ MORE

