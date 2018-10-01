FRIEND OF JULIE SWETNICK’S CASTS DOUBT ON CLAIMS SHE MADE IN 1994 LAWSUIT

A friend of Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being present at parties where gang rapes occurred, is disputing a claim that she made in a personal injury lawsuit she filed in 1994.

Swetnick claimed in the lawsuit, filed against the Washington Metro Transit Authority that she lost $420,000 in income after injuring her nose during a fall on a train in 1992.

Swetnick, who is being represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, claimed to be an actress and model at the time and said she lost “numerous modeling commitments” because of her injury.

But a man who Swetnick listed as a witness who would provide evidence of her lost wages is disputing key claims she made in the lawsuit.

Swetnick listed a company called “Konam Studios” to support her claim of lost wages. She listed Nam Ko as an owner of the company.

But Ko told the Associated Press that he did not own a studio and that he never hired Swetnick for modeling work.

He also told the AP that he met Swetnick more than a year after she allegedly injured her nose. – READ MORE

After the FBI was instructed by the White House to interview two of the women who claim Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted them – ignoring a third accuser represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, The Wall Street Journal attempted to independently corroborate the 3rd accuser’s story.

Julie Swetnick – whose checkered past has called her character into question, alleges that Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge, ran a date-rape “gang bang” operation at 10 high school parties she attended as an adult (yet never reported to the authorities).

The allegations were posted by Avenatti over Twitter, which assert that Kavanaugh and Judge made efforts to cause girls “to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be “gang raped” in a side room or bedroom by a “train” of numerous boys.”

To try and corroborate the story, the Wall Street Journal contacted “dozens of former classmates and colleagues,” yet couldn’t find anyone who knew about the rape parties.

The Wall Street Journal has attempted to corroborate Ms. Swetnick’s account, contacting dozens of former classmates and colleagues, but couldn’t reach anyone with knowledge of her allegations. No friends have come forward to publicly support her claims. –WSJ – READ MORE