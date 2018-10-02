Friend of Ford Lawyer Asks More Women to Come Forward Against Kavanaugh

Emails sent last week by a friend of Debra Katz, the lawyer representing Christine Blasey Ford who was recommended for the job by Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein, are soliciting members of the Georgetown Prep community for information and searching for additional women to accuse Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of impropriety.

The emails, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, are seeking corroboration from classmates of Kavanaugh about yearbook entries and gang rape.

One email sent on Sept. 26 was delivered to roughly 50 alumni of Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, an all girls school near Georgetown Prep, with the subject line, “Corroboration Needed.”

“Debra Katz needs to find people who are familiar with what the slang terms used by Brett Kavanaugh in his yearbook page meant—such as FFFF—Devil’s Triangle—and Renate Alumnus,” wrote Andrea Caputo Rose, who identifies herself as a friend of Katz. “If you can speak to any of these and are willing to sign an affidavit, please contact her.”

Rose sent multiple inquiries to the Stone Ridge community, in emails that have grown increasingly political in nature. The most recent email asks classmates to use their “voice” to prevent Kavanaugh from sitting on the Supreme Court.- READ MORE