FREXIT: Macron Admits French Public Would ‘Probably’ Vote to Leave the EU if Given the Chance

French president Emmanuel Macron has made a shock admission that the French public would “probably” vote to leave the European Union if given the chance in a referendum.

The globalist poster boy made the comments during an interview with BBC presenter Andrew Marr.

“You always take a risk when you have such a referendum, just ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ in a very complicated broadcast,” he told the broadcaster.

“If France had had a referendum it might have had the same result,” suggested Marr.

“Yeah, probably,” admitted the president — to the surprise of many observers.

The 40-year-old appeared to catch himself as soon as the words were out of his mouth, however, adding quickly: “Probably, in a similar context, but our context was very different, so I don’t want to make any, I mean, take any bets.” – READ MORE

French President Emmanuel Macron will award U.S. climate scientists with grants to conduct research in France for the remainder of President Trump’s current presidential term.

The “Make Our Planet Great Again” grants, totaling about $70 million, will be given to about 50 climate research projects, ABC News reported.

The Monday awards ceremony comes the day before the United Nations and World Bank’s “One Planet Summit,” a climate event focused on the Paris Accord. Trump was not invited to the summit, according to ABC.

Macron has been especially critical of Trump’s decision to pull out of the accord, saying in November that France would cover the U.S. share of funding for a U.N. climate change panel.