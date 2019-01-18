Freshman Dems try to confront McConnell over shutdown—but struggle to find his office

Newly-elected Democrat members of the House of Representatives had a plan to confront Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in person to pressure him to end the government shutdown, according to The Hill.

The problem was, they didn’t know where to find his office.

Here’s how their journey went: They walked over to the Russell Senate Office building to deliver the letter to McConnell. But, he doesn’t work from that office.

Undeterred, they set their sights on McConnell’s Capitol office. When they arrived, they…delivered the letter to McConnell’s deputy chief of staff, Don Stewart, who dutifully agreed to deliver the letter “as I do with every single letter that comes into this office.”

“Where’s Mitch is my question,” says @AOC w other freshmen House members delivering a letter to @senatemajldr asking for a vote on House spending bills pic.twitter.com/ZHAmPGjntS — lesley clark (@lesleyclark) January 16, 2019

“He seems to be running away from us,” – @AOC, as she heads to the Republican cloakroom on the Senate floor looking for Mitch McConnell — Josh Jamerson (@joshjame) January 16, 2019

As a last resort to salvage the grand political gesture, the group then decided to deliver copies of the letter to the Senate Republican cloakroom and to McConnell's Russell office. Unfortunately, they didn't bring enough copies.