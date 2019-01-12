Freshman Dem stopped after trying to bring beer onto House floor

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) was stopped by House security Friday after he attempted to bring a six-pack of beer to a fellow lawmaker on the House floor as a gesture of friendship.

Cunningham tweeted Friday that he was stopped while attempting to bring a selection of local South Carolina brews to Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio (D) and was told that it was not allowed.

“Making friends when you’re a freshman is hard and I thought I’d grease the skids with some Lowcountry beer,” Cunningham joked on Twitter. “Thankfully @RepPeterDeFazio got it in the end! Can I join the beer caucus now?”

