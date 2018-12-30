French Yellow Vests tried to storm Macron’s lavish medieval fortress

French Yellow Vest protestors tried to storm a lavish holiday home of President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

A group of around 50 Frenchmen fed up with the government led by Macron gathered at the medieval fort of Bregancon off the French Mediterranean coast, staying there until Friday.

The Yellow Vests, whose anti-government protests rocked France for months, urged for the president’s resignation and tried to get into the building.

Une quarantaine de #GiletsJaunes ont tenté de "prendre" le Fort de #Bregancon avant d'être repoussés par les gendarmes de #BormesLesMimosas pic.twitter.com/tywEiluTB4 — de Cabarrus Thierry (@tcabarrus) December 28, 2018

The protesters claimed that Macron was inside the building enjoying the vacation with his wife Brigitte Macron, though that remains unconfirmed. The fortress has been the official retreat location of the French presidents since the late 1960s.

The protesters were eventually stopped by armed police, with the local politicians criticizing the Yellow Vests for their stunt.

“It’s madness”, local mayor Francois Arizzi, told AFP. “For people who want more democracy, they should start by respecting other people’s property.”

The fortress has a symbolic value to the protesters who view Macron as the "president of the rich" after he scrapped a super tax on the wealthiest people, while also enjoying the living standards of the rich.