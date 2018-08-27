French Vegans Cancel Food Festival Amid Fears Of ‘Butcher Backlash’

French vegans, hell-bent on getting their meat-eating countrymen to abandon their (nutritious and delicious) ways, are reassessing their battle plan after French butchers and hunters threatened to disrupt a “meat-free festival” with a giant barbecue.

“The move was the latest episode in an ongoing battle between vegan militants and butchers and other providers of meat in the north of France,” Yahoo News reports.

Apparently, Calais and other cities in the north of France have been playing host to an ongoing battle between meat-eaters and vegetable enthusiasts which began when anti-meat activists declared war on local butcher shops, “vandalizing several butchers’ shops in the region,” and forcing meat sellers to seek police protection.

The meat-eaters, the activists say, began to organize in response, and “hunters and farmers [came] together to make very clear threats about what might happen if the event was held” — they would hold a 400-person meat-a-palooza outside the vegan food fest gates. – READ MORE

Britain’s butchers say they’re “living in fear” after a spate of violent attacks they say were committed by militant vegans who are unhappy with their meat-based businesses.

According to The Telegraph , “attacks on small businesses by vegan activists are on the rise.” The attacks include what farmers say are threats of violence and death, “stoked by social media and encouraged by international groups of activists.”

Small businesses, like Marlow Butchers in the town of Kent, have been vandalized with red paint. Other butchers say vegan activists have threatened to burn down their homes . Farmers who cultivate livestock for slaughter say they’ve been threatened, and even truck drivers who haul live animals to meat processing plants have had their windshields cracked by marauding groups of animal rights activists clad in black face masks.

“It has got ridiculous — activists from as far away as Australia are getting involved. … The internet is the worst thing as not only are they threatening to physically destroy our business, but they are also trying to ruin our reputation online, too, by leaving negative reviews and comments,” the owner of Marlow’s told a local news outlet. He added that he’s even recently received warning that vegan activists are planning to “petrol bomb” his shop. – READ MORE