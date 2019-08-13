French officials call for probe into Epstein’s ‘links with France’

France’s government wants to launch an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his reported “links” to the European country — where he maintained a residence and visited often.

The probe was first suggested on Monday by Innocence Endangered, a French NGO that defends children’s rights, before it was picked up and proposed by local officials.

“These stays on French territory were regular and it is up to the investigators (…) to shed light on the use of the apartment acquired by Mr. Epstein,” said Innocence Endangered in a letter to Paris prosecutors, according to Agence France-Presse.

France’s equality minister Marlene Schiappa and child welfare minister Adrien Taquet would later release a joint statement, calling for the same thing.

“The American investigation has highlighted links with France,” the pair said. “It thus seems fundamental for the victims that an investigation be opened in France to shed light on this issue.” – READ MORE