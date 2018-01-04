French Car Burning Continues to Rise as Experts Insist the Acts of Arson Are ‘Playful’, Not Political

Car burnings have become a tradition across France over New Year’s with the latest figures showing an increase in arson, but some experts claim the motive behind the attacks is simple boredom.

Approximately 1,031 vehicles were set on fire on the night of December 31st and the early hours of the morning of January 1st, up from last year’s 935. The arson attacks have remained a constant feature over New Year’s, Bastille Day celebrations in the summer, and during incidents of civil unrest.

Many have attempted to try and make sense of why the arson attacks keep occurring year after year, often in so-called “Sensitive Urban Zones ” (ZUS).

French Sociologist Michel Wieviorka claims that the acts of vandalism are “above all, playful” and that they do not have a political dimension. “It is very easy, technically, to set a vehicle on fire and run away immediately,” he said and added that there is not much risk of arrest. – READ MORE

