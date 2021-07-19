French Business Owners Face Prison, €45k Fines for Not Checking Vax Passports

French businesses that do not check people for vaccine passports, the so-called “health pass”, could face fines of up to €45,000 and a year in prison under a proposed new French law.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the draft law on Monday, extending the health pass requirement to various businesses, including restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, trains, and air travel, from August.

Under the new bill, business owners who do not check for a valid health pass could face a fine of up to €45,000 (£38,487/$53,1000) as well as a possible prison sentence of a year, French newspaper Le Figaro reports.

Touted as an effort to stop the spread of new variants of the Wuhan virus, the bill will also make it mandatory for certain workers, such as caregivers and firefighters, to be fully vaccinated by the 15th of September or face being fired if they are not vaccinated within two months.

2 Million French Scramble for Vax Appointments After Macron Pledges Crackdown on Freedoms https://t.co/hHWwlwHEEu — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 14, 2021

According to Le Figaro, France has seen a surge in new coronavirus cases and saw nearly 7,000 new infections on Tuesday alone, increasing 62 per cent over the last week.- READ MORE

