Guatemalan Asylum Seeker Warns Other Freeloaders: People in USA ‘Don’t Have Hearts’

A Guatemalan migrant living in Miami — reunited over the weekend with her young daughter after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border — has a message for asylum seekers: find refuge in another country because Americans “don’t have hearts.”

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez reportedly entered through the U.S.-Mexico border with her son on May 1, and her husband, along with their 7-year-old daughter Janne Idali Godinez Martin, crossed into the country one week later. Martin-Godinez’s husband was subsequently placed in custody at a detention center in Atlanta, Georgia, while Janne was sent to Michigan.

After two months of separation, Buena and Janne were reunited on Sunday at Miami-Dade airport.

“She is asking to never be separated from her mother again,” a tearful Janne told her mother as the two embraced one another, a translator said.

Then maybe don’t wander into a foreign country with your kid.

