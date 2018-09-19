Freedom Watch Releases Disturbing Internal Emails, Texts from Special Counsel Mueller’s Office; We Have Them Here for Download

Freedom Watch has released Team Mueller’s emails and texts that were obtained by the organization after a FOIA legal battle.

The entire collection of emails that were turned over to Freedom Watch is available for DOWNLOAD HERE to investigate and share among citizens and citizen journalists.

The release, Tuesday night, came via CrowdSource the Truth who featured Freedom Watch on its Patreon program.

The Special Counsel’s office reportedly did not release all the materials it was ordered to by the federal judge presiding over the case. Many emails and text messages remain missing. However the over 3,400 pages of documents provide a rare look into how Mueller’s office often coddles and favors the elite media in D.C. — while giving a cold shoulder to smaller media groups.

Including those on the Right.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This story is developing.

In January, Larry Klayman, a former federal prosecutor and founder of both Freedom Watch and before that Judicial Watch, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act to obtain any and all communications by and between the media and the Office of the Special Counsel of Robert Mueller (Case No. 18-CV-88).

Klayman and Freedom Watch had previously filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Inspector General (IG) demanding an investigation into allegations of incessant criminal grand jury leaks by Mueller and his staff, as well as their conflicts of interest as Democrat partisans bent on destroying the Trump presidency.

