Freedom! South Dakota Becomes Latest State to Pass ‘Constitutional Carry.’

On Tuesday, the South Dakota state legislature passed a bill allowing for permit-less concealed carrying. The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), who has already expressed support for the measure.

Although South Dakota is a reliably Republican state — President Trump carried the state in 2016 by 30 points — The Hill reports that members of the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association testified Monday in the state House that the bill should ideally be limited to South Dakota residents. A companion bill that mandates such a restriction was introduced in the state House on Friday, but thus far has not been scheduled for a hearing.

Pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety released polling attempting to demonstrate that the proposed bill was at odds with South Dakotans’ desires. Per the Sioux Falls Argus Leader:

Eighty-four percent of South Dakotans said they support the state's concealed carry permit requirement, according Everytown for Gun Safety's poll results released Tuesday. The scientific poll surveyed 875 South Dakotans and was completed by Survey USA.