Freedom Not Quite as Nice as Chelsea Manning Hoped…Couldn’t Even Get Apartment
According to Deadline, Manning’s choices have left him unable to actually function in society and he has been homeless on and off since his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama.
“I’m dealing with a lot of loneliness and struggling to adjust to life,” Manning told Vogue journalist Sally Singer.
“I couldn’t get an apartment,” Manning complained.
Manning rattled off a list of woe-is-me consequences of being an espionage convict.
“For a while I crashed in lower Manhattan. I couldn’t move anywhere. I didn’t have a photo ID. I didn’t have access to my bank account,” he whined.
“I’m not used to it,” Manning told Vogue. “I get lonely, especially at night. Some of the darkest and loneliest moments that I’ve had are at 1 o’clock in the morning.” – READ MORE