‘Freedom Isn’t Free’: Melania Shares Powerful Memorial Day Message

First lady Melania Trump delivered a Memorial Day message via social media on Monday reminding Americans “freedom isn’t free.”

“On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free,” Trump tweeted.

“Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

The first lady is currently recovering from minor kidney surgery that she underwent May 14 and has been out of the public eye since. – READ MORE

