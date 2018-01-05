Freedom Caucus Republicans Call For Jeff Sessions To Resign

Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows and member Rep. Jim Jordan are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over Justice Department leaks to reporters.

Meadows and Jordans’ call is in response to The New York Times’ report over the weekend that insisted the FBI’s probe into Russia collusion was started over George Papadopolous’ drunken conversations and not the Steele dossier. The report relied on four anonymous intelligence officials.

“The alarming number of FBI agents and DOJ officials sharing information with reporters is in clear violation of the investigative standards that Americans expect and should demand,” Meadows and Jordan assert in an opinion piece for The Washington Examiner. “How many FBI agents and DOJ officials have illegally discussed aspects of an ongoing investigation with reporters? When will it stop?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *