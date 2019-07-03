Frederica Wilson: People ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ For ‘Making Fun Of Members Of Congress’ Online (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson led a congressional delegation to inspect an immigrant detention facility on Tuesday and following her visit she said that people who are “making fun of members of Congress” online “should be prosecuted.”

“They went inside around 1 p.m. with the purpose of investigating the conditions that migrant children are living in,” CBS Miami reported. “Joining Wilson was fellow South Florida Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27), Rep. Bennie Thompson (MA-02), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Rep Yvette Clarke (NY-09), Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05), Rep. John Lewis (GA-05) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04).”

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson (FL) says that people who are “making fun of members of Congress” online “should be prosecuted” pic.twitter.com/f69KwOeJ0n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2019

“Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable,” Wilson said during a press conference. “We are going to shut them down and work with whoever it is to shut them down, and they should be prosecuted.” – READ MORE