Freaky: Orange Snow Pours Across Five Different Countries

A weird orange snowstorm that Sochi scientists performed tests on hit Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Russia and Moldova Saturday.

A freak snowstorm precipitated social media frenzy after snow appeared orange in at least five different Eastern European countries.

Well done to all those who said Crete. @TootingGareth captured this picture showing the eerie orange glow. Reports also came in from as far afield as Russia and Romania where lying snow had turned yellow and orange! pic.twitter.com/APW9QlbrpU — Met Office (@metoffice) March 25, 2018

Now repeat after me; the Grand Solar Minimum is here! Life as we once knew has changed for the entire globe… Bizarre freak weather: Strange orange snow blankets several countries and tourist resorts

https://t.co/Jqy3PJbL9E pic.twitter.com/lLHPbfFJDm — A Devoted Yogi (@ADevotedYogi) March 24, 2018

‘Orange snow’ baffles eastern Europeans

“Meteorologists say the phenomenon is caused by sand from Sahara desert storms mixing with snow and rain.”https://t.co/dRHsptiU0R

(photo: Katrin JD) pic.twitter.com/QAfRrwJ8j3 — Paul Weimer (@PrinceJvstin) March 25, 2018

‘Orange snow’ caused by sand from Sahara desert storms baffles eastern Europeans https://t.co/1h3ZrFUsDN pic.twitter.com/n7h7TWFWEI — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 25, 2018

The unnatural downfall is due to desert storms in the Sahara blowing sand north and falls as rain, according to a Sochi Centre of Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Black and Azov Seas spokesperson, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

This strange phenomenon happens about once every five years. – READ MORE

