Freaky: Orange Snow Pours Across Five Different Countries

Posted on
A weird orange snowstorm that Sochi scientists performed tests on hit Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Russia and Moldova Saturday.

A freak snowstorm precipitated social media frenzy after snow appeared orange in at least five different Eastern European countries.

The unnatural downfall is due to desert storms in the Sahara blowing sand north and falls as rain, according to a Sochi Centre of Hydrometeorology and Monitoring of the Black and Azov Seas spokesperson, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

This strange phenomenon happens about once every five years. – READ MORE

'... locals complained about a sand taste in their mouths ...'
