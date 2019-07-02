Freak hailstorm in Mexico buries cars, swamps streets in up to 5 feet of ice

One of Mexico‘s largest cities was transformed into a scene straight out of winter Sunday when a freak hailstorm dropped a deluge of ice that left streets impassable and cars buried.

The hailstorm in Guadalajara, located north of Mexico City, came after several days during which temperatures approached 90 degrees.

“I’ve never seen such scenes in Guadalajara,” State Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter.

HERE ARE THE DEADLIEST AND COSTLIEST HURRICANES TO HIT THE US MAINLAND

Residents across the city of around five million woke up Sunday morning to discover mounds of ice up to five feet deep in places from the overnight storm, Agence France-Presse reported. – READ MORE

