Fraudster attempts to register dead Americans as Dem voters in Florida

Someone appears to have attempted to register dozens of dead people as Democrats in Florida, Steven Vancore, Broward County Supervisor of Elections spokesperson, confirmed in an emailed statement to Fox News.

Officials in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold and Florida’s second-most populous county, uncovered the scheme over the summer.

“Fortunately the system we have in place works, the improper registrations were flagged in a timely manner and the information was turned over to law enforcement for prosecution,” Vancore added. “We are also pleased to inform you that there was no attempt by this person or persons to cast a ballot.”

Florida, a key swing state in the 2020 election, that is heavily targeted by President Trump’s and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaigns.

Broward County supervisor of elections officials flagged the registrations as suspicious and turned them over to the Broward state attorney’s office. – READ MORE

