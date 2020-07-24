Fraternal Order of Police president says ‘childish’ Chicago mayor is ‘running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally’

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said Tuesday that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) is “unprofessional,” “childish,” and “pathetic.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Catanzara addressed the news of a mass shooting that took place outside a Chicago funeral home.

(…)

He added, “She was the one who totally became unhinged, unprofessional, childish, and it was really pathetic for the leader of a city.”

Catanzara insisted that the lawlessness will only get worse because “the justice system in Cook County is totally broken all the way from Preckwinkle . … They have no idea what real justice is, is basically the bloodbath in the street as a result.”

Catanzara also blasted Lightfoot for having a “Napoleon complex.”

“She is literally running the Titanic into an iceberg intentionally,” he added. “Fifty-six rounds fired and [15] people shot tonight at a funeral where there was police’s special attention because of the gang victim that was already being waked at the funeral home.” – read more

