Franklin Graham slams Christianity Today for invoking father’s name in call for Trump’s removal

The son of the late pastor Billy Graham said his father would have been “disappointed” by Christianity Today’s editorial calling for the removal of President Trump, which was widely celebrated by the left and crashed its website.

Evangelist Franklin Graham told Fox News his father “dissociated himself from the magazine years ago” and was “disappointed” himself by the “moral high ground” they’ve tried to take but don’t have for invoking his father’s name to get rid of Trump.

“My father knew Donald Trump, believed in Donald Trump, and in this last election, he voted for Donald Trump,” the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse added. “And if he were here today, I’m sure he would tell you that himself.”

Graham responded in a lengthy Facebook post late Thursday to the editorial titled “Trump Should Be Removed From Office,” just a day after the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against him.

“Christianity Today released an editorial stating that President Trump should be removed from office, and they invoked my father’s name (I suppose to try to bring legitimacy to their statements), so I feel it is important for me to respond,” Graham wrote. “Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

The pro-Trump evangelical revealed his father not only supported the president but also cast his last vote for him — a fact he has repeatedly declined to confirm before his post. Billy Graham, who died in 2018 at the age of 99, served as a spiritual adviser to decades of presidents from Harry S. Truman to Barack Obama.

President Trump responded to the editorial Friday morning, tweeting the “far left magazine … knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion and your guns, than Donald Trump as your President.” – READ MORE