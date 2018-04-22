View our Privacy Policy

Franken to make first public appearance since resignation

Former Sen. Al Franken (D) will make his first public appearance since he resigned after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Franken is set to speak at CyberScout’s Privacy Xchange Forum in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1, according to the Washington Examiner.

He is expected to discuss Russian interference in the 2016 election and the importance of consumer privacy, according to a press release obtained by the Examiner.

Read more at thehill.com

