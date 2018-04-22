Franken to make first public appearance since resignation

Former Sen. Al Franken (D) will make his first public appearance since he resigned after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Franken is set to speak at CyberScout’s Privacy Xchange Forum in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1, according to the Washington Examiner.

He is expected to discuss Russian interference in the 2016 election and the importance of consumer privacy, according to a press release obtained by the Examiner.

Read more at thehill.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1