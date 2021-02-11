France Isn’t Meeting Its Own Paris Climate Accord Commitments

A court in France found the country guilty of failing to meet its commitments as outlined in the Paris climate accord.

CBS News reported that the Administrative Tribunal in Paris ruled last week that France had failed to meet its commitments outlined in the accord, which required the country to reduce greenhouse gases. Four environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the government alleging the country was damaging the environment by not meeting its promises.

“While the court declared the government guilty of inaction, it rejected a claim for damages by the four NGOs that brought the suit, ordering the government to pay just one symbolic euro to them instead. The tribunal also said it would decide within two months whether to recommend any measures for the government to resolve its failure to meet its own commitments,” CBS reported.

The Paris climate accord was signed in December 2015 and named after France’s capital city, where the signing occurred. At the time, 196 countries agreed to reduce global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius as compared to 1990 levels, CBS reported. France promised to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% of those levels by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In 2020, however, France said it was deferring that commitment, which prompted the four environmental groups to file the lawsuit.

Cecile Duflot, the former Green Party leader and cabinet minister who now leads Oxfam France, one of the environmental groups that sued, called the ruling “a historic victory for climate justice.” Jean-Francois Julliard, the director of Greenpeace France, which also contributed to the lawsuit, called the ruling “a political victory.” – READ MORE

