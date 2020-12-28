France Forced To Postpone “Health Dictatorship” Vaccine Legislation

A radical bill proposed by the French Government that would see unvaccinated people refused basic services such as public transport has been put on ice after a massive backlash.

The proposed law mandates that citizens have proof of a negative COVID test or “preventative treatment, including the administration of a vaccine” in order to “access transport or to some locations, as well as certain activities.”

However, the government has been forced to delay the legislation after angry protests.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran publicly postponed the bill in an announcement Tuesday evening.

“Because there needs to be trust for the French people to go and get vaccinated of their own free will, because we’re still in a state of sanitary crisis … the government won’t present the text for several months, before we’re out of the crisis,” Véran stated.

The bill was lambasted by political figures across the spectrum, with conservative MP Fabien Di Filippo labelling it “vaccine blackmail.” – READ MORE

