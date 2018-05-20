France Foils Alleged Terrorist Plot From Man Of Egyptian Origin

On Friday, the government of France announced that authorities had thwarted a terrorist attack planned by a man of Egyptian origin; he and his brother were arrested. The brother was later released.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told BFM television that police had tracked and identified two young men “preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin.” Collomb also asserted that the men had tutorials on how to make poison using ricin.

Police raided the alleged terrorist’s residence on May 11 on suspicion he had links to criminal networks; he was placed under formal investigation four days later.- READ MORE

