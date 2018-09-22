Fox’s Ingraham calls for Trump to fire Rosenstein

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is calling on President Trump to immediately fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ingraham issued the call after a report Friday that the No. 2 Justice Department official proposed secretly recording Trump in the Oval Office last year.

“Rod Rosenstein must be fired today,” Ingraham wrote on Twitter. “He needs to go. Today.”

Rosenstein quickly pushed back on the Times report Friday after the newspaper reported that he had proposed wearing a wire last year to record conversations in the Oval Office.

The Times reported that Rosenstein also discussed the possibility of Cabinet officials invoking the 25th Amendment after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director in an effort to have Trump removed from office. – READ MORE

For the good of your country, Rod Rosenstein, step down.

If you have a shred of integrity left in you, if you still care about the law and justice as much as you claim, if you still hold to your oath, then quit your position as deputy attorney general of the United States.

It is now clear that you are a fierce partisan working at the highest levels of the Department of Justice.

The notion that someone in your powerful — yet unelected — position would scheme inside the highest levels of the federal government to take out a duly elected sitting United States president is stunning.

Hatching plots to wiretap the Oval Office or invoke a constitutional revolt against a sitting president sounds like a marvelous thriller on Netflix. In real life, it is treasonous.

Even if you were joking about wearing a wire into the Oval Office —still looking for the humor in that one — it reveals how wildly distorted your view of the Executive Branch has become and far you have fallen since first vowing to uphold the Constitution. – READ MORE