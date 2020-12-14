Fox Spotted Running Toward Reporters At The White House

A fox was spotted running on the White House grounds on Wednesday morning, Weijia Jiang, White House corespondent for CBS News, tweeted.

The fox appeared to be limping according to video Jiang tweeted of the fox running through the White House grounds.

“There’s a fox at the White House. Oh it’s coming, it’s coming,” Jiang said during the video.

You guys there is a FOX running around the White House right now. pic.twitter.com/bu6PTw7ugC — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020

It looks like it is limping 🙁 pic.twitter.com/5O3WLt5WLt — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020

Some people on Twitter reacted to Jiang’s tweets.

Excited about the new editorial direction @FiveThirtyEight is taking https://t.co/2kY3a1Wze2 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 10, 2020

Fox News runs the White House https://t.co/ciKe5Tst4f — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) December 10, 2020

FOX seen limping around the Trump WH. Is this some kind of metaphor? pic.twitter.com/HCnWtKSw0S — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 10, 2020

This tweet seems written for me — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 10, 2020

This is not the first time reporters have seen wildlife near where they gather to report on the White House.

CNN’s Joe Johns attempted to fight off a raccoon in October, CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota tweeted. John’s encounter with the raccoon occurred just moments before he was doing his New Day live shot.

The National Park Service didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.