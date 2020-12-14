Fox Spotted Running Toward Reporters At The White House

A fox was spotted running on the White House grounds on Wednesday morning, Weijia Jiang, White House corespondent for CBS News, tweeted.

The fox appeared to be limping according to video Jiang tweeted of the fox running through the White House grounds.

“There’s a fox at the White House. Oh it’s coming, it’s coming,” Jiang said during the video.

Some people on Twitter reacted to Jiang’s tweets.

This is not the first time reporters have seen wildlife near where they gather to report on the White House.

CNN’s Joe Johns attempted to fight off a raccoon in October, CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota tweeted. John’s encounter with the raccoon occurred just moments before he was doing his New Day live shot.

The National Park Service didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

