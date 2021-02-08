Fox News Suddenly Cancels ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight,’ Fox Business’ Highest Rated Show

Fox News has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” with Friday night being host Lou Dobbs’ final broadcast, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lou Dobbs, who was the highest-rated host on the Fox Business Network, “remains under contract at Fox News but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again.”

His show, “Lou Dobbs Tonight” aired daily at 5 p.m. ET, and re-aired at 7 p.m. on Fox Business, which became the top-rated “news program on business television,” featuring a “breakdown of the day’s top stories and how they impact the economy,” according to the Fox Business website.

“Prior to joining FBN, Dobbs served as a chief economic correspondent, managing editor and executive vice president for CNN, hosting various programs, including ‘Moneyline,’ which premiered in 1980 and was later renamed Lou Dobbs Tonight,” his profile shows. – READ MORE

